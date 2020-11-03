'Half of doctors' say mental health affected by coronavirus pandemic

Half of doctors working in Northern Ireland say their mental health is worse now than before the Covid-19 pandemic, with over 70% saying they are anxious about the coming months.

In the latest British Medical Association (BMA) survey of its members in the region, 63% of respondents said they are more fatigued than normal, 70% say they are having to do additional work to cover staffing and service gaps while 51% say their morale is low.

Speaking about the survey, Dr Tom Black, BMA Northern Ireland council chair, said: “This paints a worrying picture of the wellbeing of frontline medics just as the pressures of the second covid surge take hold.

“Doctors, along with their colleagues across the health and social care system, responded quickly and selflessly to the challenges of the first surge of this pandemic. But these survey results tell us this has come at a personal cost of increasing levels of work-related depression, stress, anxiety and burnout across both primary and secondary care.”

The survey also found that the three biggest concerns doctors here currently have are staffing shortages (83%), how non-covid patient care will be affected to cope with the pandemic (63%) and how their own personal health and wellbeing is being affected (62%).

Every doctor I talk to tells me this second surge is by far worse than the first one. Dr Tom Black, BMA NI Chair

Dr Black said: “There is very real genuine worry among doctors that the system is on the verge of collapse across both primary and secondary care and this worry is reflected in these survey results.

"Our hospitals are at capacity or nearing capacity. We didn’t have enough doctors or nurses prior to Covid-19 and now isolation, illness and pandemic priorities mean we have even less. Patients with life-threatening non-covid illnesses are having to wait even longer for treatment and this is totally unacceptable.”

Two doctors have spoken publicly to the BMA about their experiences.

I would say morale is low. When you aren’t confident that you will be able to keep patients safe in your department it’s worrying. Dr Siobhan Quinn, Emergency Medicine, RVH

Dr Siobhan Quinn, Associate Specialist in Emergency medicine, at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast said she has “grave concerns about the incoming winter”.

“In ‘normal times’ we usually have patients waiting on trolleys for a bed on a ward. It often gets worse over the winter months as we have more admissions. This results in crowding in the Emergency Department (ED)," she explained.

“Since March we have tried to maintain some kind of social distancing in the ED. This has resulted in prolonged times for patients arriving by ambulance to enter ED.

"So, we have a cohort of patients who are in ambulances who have not yet been assessed by a triage nurse or seen by a doctor. This creates a lot of uncertainty and it is very stressful for our medical and nursing staff. I think it's probably also very stressful for the ambulance crews. "

She added: “It doesn’t feel like people are staying away, as they did in the first wave.”

Dr Maysah Salman, Junior doctor in Cardiology, Ulster Hospital said “anxiety is high, morale is low”.

It is extremely tiring to be at work most of your days and nights, feeling that the hospital is your new home. Dr Maysah Salman, Cardiology, Ulster Hospital

Dr Salman said: “With the increasing number of patients and many healthcare workers being off due to sickness or isolation, you feel that you are failing at your job whenever you can't provide the care you should.

"Not to mention being scared, scared of the unknown, scared of what the next day or week could bring, with more patients, less staff, and consequently less capacity to take care of them.”

73% doctors anxious about the coming months

Over 73% of survey respondents said they were anxious about the coming months, something that Dr Black said should “serve as yet another red flag to our Executive”.

“The feeling of frustration amongst clinicians as they do their best to care for their patients during this second surge while mindful that winter pressures have yet to take hold cannot be understated,” he continued.

“This is further compounded by the fact that many of them are concerned about having to make difficult choices on patient care, choices they otherwise would not have had to make had the health and social care system and its workforce not been subject to years of chronic under investment.

“Furthermore, many are still waiting on payment for additional hours worked during the first phase, leaving them feeling undervalued and contributing to low morale and leading them to consider reducing their hours in the coming months which is the last thing we need.

He concluded: “The Executive owes it to frontline health service staff - and to the sick and vulnerable these staff care for - to do everything in their power to support our health service over the coming months. If we continue the way we are, while this virus is still in the community, there will be no health service left to save.”