‘I want to save the arts’ - Top Irish dancer behind inspiring online videos

A top Irish dancer who has been mesmerising online audiences with his fancy footwork on the streets of Belfast says has told UTV he made the videos because he wants to save the arts.

Jason O’Neill’s talent landed him the role of principal dancer with Riverdance.

When the pandemic put a stop to his performances in New York, he took it all in his stride.

"All the work was cancelled, Broadway, the West End, tours cancelled, no workshops, no studios, no dance space,” he explained.

I thought I'll take my dancing to the streets and make Belfast my stage. Jason O'Neill

He added: "I created the videos for something different, for my mental and physical health, to get active, be creative and save the arts.”

Jason taps his feet rhythmically in time to music in the videos which were filmed in Belfast's nighttime streets, the city's modern artwork and murals serving as impressive backdrops for shining a spotlight on the arts.

“I've been dancing for 30 years, it's in me. They're telling us to rethink and retrain, but it's not that simple,” Jason commented.

“We've been working our whole lives for this, I put a lot of hard work in, I've sacrificed a lot to make it to the top of my craft and I think we should inspire each other, support each other and remember that the arts are very important.

"We've all had our ups and downs during this pandemic, I've had my lows myself but I've pulled myself out of it and I'm trying to inspire other people to get out there, support each other, encourage each other to try something new even if you feel very vulnerable or exposed, that's when the best art is made.

He added: “If my videos are only 30 seconds long, and they impact your day and make you feel happy, maybe feel less lonely, anxiety or depression, that's what I'm here for. I want to entertain, make people smile, make people happy and escape from their day-to-day life.”

Jason doesn't expect to be kicking his heels in the US again anytime soon, but he's game though in the meantime to take on any dance off challenges that come his way.