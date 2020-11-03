Latest alert in Londonderry declared 'elaborate hoax'

The latest security alert in Londonderry has ended overnight, after it was declared an elaborate hoax.

A suspicious object found at Fairview Road in the Galliagh area on Monday evening was examined by army bomb experts before the operation was ended.

It follows an earlier security operation which was also declared an elaborate hoax near St Columb's College. The school and a number of homes were evacuated as a result.

A separate alert in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast on Monday, saw parts of a firearm and a number of rounds of ammunition recovered.