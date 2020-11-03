More frequent Covid-19 testing for care home staff

The Health Minister has announced there will be more frequent Covid-19 testing for staff working in care homes.

Staff will be tested once a week, as opposed to fortnightly, from next week.

There are 117 active outbreaks in care homes according to Department of Health data on Tuesday.

The equivalent figure at the start of September was fewer than 20.

Minister Robin Swann described care homes as "remaining on the front line in the battle against the virus".

I do not underestimate the logistical challenges this will bring, but I have no doubt it is the right thing to do. Health Minister Robin Swann

"I am pleased today to be able to confirm that testing is being made available to care home staff on a weekly basis. I have asked officials to ensure this takes effect right across the sector as soon as possible.

"The expansion of testing is one of the most important weapons in our continuing battle with Covid-19."

Mr Swann said care homes are under "considerable pressure", similar to the rest of the health and social care system.

"I acknowledge the dedication and hard work of staff in our homes and also the support being provided to homes by the Trusts, PHA and HSCB," he said.

"No one should be taking any false assurance from the welcome drop in positive cases we have seen in Northern Ireland in recent days.

"The system is now dealing with the serious consequences of infections acquired over recent weeks.

"The more prevalent the virus is in our community, the greater the risk of it spreading into our care homes."