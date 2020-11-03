Six more coronavirus-related deaths in NI in 24 hours

Six people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll to 730, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest statistics, 570 more positive cases have been recorded out of 2,676 individuals tested.

That brings the seven-day total to 4,629, including 970 in the Belfast area.

A total of 413 people with Covid-19 are currently being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 51 of them in intensive care and 44 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 96%.

There are now 117 outbreaks in care homes and a further 10 suspected outbreaks.

It comes as a survey by the British Medical Association found that half of doctors working in Northern Ireland say their mental health is worse now than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 70% of respondents said they were anxious about the coming months.

Speaking about the survey, Dr Tom Black, chair of the BMA Northern Ireland, said: “This paints a worrying picture of the wellbeing of frontline medics just as the pressures of the second Covid surge take hold.”