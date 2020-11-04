Northern Ireland could be used to smuggle illegal drugs and weapons from the EU into Great Britain after Brexit, police have warned.

The PSNI's chief constable Simon Byrne said politicians must not leave a "soft underbelly" for gangsters to exploit.

He said: "We assess that Northern Ireland could act as the conduit for a range of goods from the EU into Great Britain.

"This will not only facilitate legitimate business, but also potentially a range of illegitimate businesses."

Unfettered access for Northern Ireland goods to the rest of the UK is a key principle of Britain's negotiating stance with Brussels as part of wider efforts to protect the peace process.

The PSNI chief appeared before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee of MPs on Wednesday.

Mr Byrne added: "Further clarification regarding 'unfettered' access would be welcome.

"It is our concern that this could establish new and improved routes for importing of contraband into Northern Ireland and Great Britain, including drugs and weapons."

He said law enforcement agencies will need increased resources to target criminal groups, gather intelligence on organised crime groups and improve search and detection capability at points of entry.

The Irish border covers 310 miles from Lough Foyle in the west to Carlingford Lough, with more than 300 crossings points.

National Crime Agency operations director Steve Rodhouse warned that some criminals will see strengthened Great Britain borders as a risk and may take an "alternative route" to bring commodities into the UK via the Republic of Ireland.

The PSNI added: "Appropriate integration of operational and investigative collaboration across a range of agencies and remits would enhance existing capacity and capability based on the traditional collaborative 'taskforce' model.

"We would also seek to explore further innovative approaches such as the feasibility of immediate pursuit of serious offenders across jurisdictions."

Mr Byrne said: "What we are looking to do is see if we can develop that hot pursuit policy both ways further post-January to see if there is any way we can overcome these problems that we are armed and, largely, the Garda are not."