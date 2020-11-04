Coronavirus outbreak at Ballymoney church

A church in Ballymoney has been forced to close due to an outbreak of Coronavirus.

Pastor David Park says there are now multiple cases among families connected to Hebron Free Presbyterian church.

It's understood that up to fifty households may be isolating.

In a social media video on Sunday the Reverend Park said one member of the church was "so critically ill, on a ventilator", before adding that many families in the church are suffering from the virus.

In a statement Rev Park said when the church opened after lockdown it followed all the government recommendations, and no public services have been held since he learned of two Covid cases connected to the church on the 25th of October.

A deep clean of the building has reportedly been carried out.