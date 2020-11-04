Police warn of increase in burglaries in south Belfast

Police are urging people in the Finaghy area of south Belfast to be vigilant following a recent increase in burglaries during the past week.

There have been reports of burglaries in areas including Priory Park, Sicily Park and Locksley Parade.

A PSNI Detective Constable said: “I would ask people to be vigilant, reporting unfamiliar persons/vehicles and take additional measures to secure their property.

“If you witness any suspicious activity, police would ask you to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.” You can also submit a report online using the PSNI non-emergency reporting form or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.