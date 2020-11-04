PM backs Lurgan classroom assistant's Covid book for children

By Eden Wilson

A Lurgan classroom assistant has been recognised by the Prime Minister after writing a lockdown book to help guide children through the pandemic.

Ryan Wilson teaches children with autism at Carrick Primary School and says they were his inspiration to put pen to paper.

“Coronavirus has been really difficult for them – it’s been difficult for us adults too.

“There’s so many things with autism that they can struggle with – and you’ll not know that until you know the children – but with those twelve children in mind, hopefully I covered aspects of what they need in the book.”

When schools closed in March during the first lockdown in Northern Ireland, Ryan used this free time to get writing.

Healthy Harry and Sneezy Suzie help teach children about coronavirus and how to keep safe. Credit: UTV

He created two characters that would help teach children about coronavirus and how to keep safe.

“Healthy Harry, he’s a know-it-all. He goes home and is clued into the news. Sneezy Suzie is a wee bit unsure, she’s more worried about it – and understandably so.

“It’s really the peer learning between the two of them. Healthy Harry guiding Sneezy Suzie through it and especially with the questions of who’s going to save the day or when is this going to end – Sneezy Suzie is thinking of the ideas but can’t quite get it – and it’s been between the two of them to work out who the real hero of the coronavirus pandemic is.” said Ryan.

My favourite bit is when Captain Tom went back and forwards around his garden and he raised £30m. Harley-Jay Nightingall, Carrick Primary School

Campaigning heroes, such as Sir Captain Tom Moore, also feature in the book. Credit: UTV

Wash your hands, be thankful for what you have and be safe. Caoimhin Cullen, Carrick Primary School

Ryan ensured that even the highlights of lockdown featured in the book - such as drawing rainbows and baking cakes. Credit: UTV

I just love everything about the book, it’s just amazing. Taylor McGeown-Green, Carrick Primary School

It’s not just the children who love the book, the Prime Minister has also backed the new author by awarding Ryan a Point of Light Award for his exceptional voluntary response to coronavirus.

And like every good children’s story, there’s a hero who saves the day.

This time, it’s a collection of people putting their lives at risk to save others – our NHS doctors and nurses.