Ten more coronavirus-related deaths in NI in 24 hours

Ten more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

That brings the official death toll to 740, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

There have also been a further 679 positive cases, out of 3,213 individuals tested during that period.

In the last seven days, there have been 4,498 cases – including 906 in the Belfast area.

There are currently 418 people with COvid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 50 of them are in intensive care and 42 are on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 101% and numerous hospitals are operating above capacity.

There are now 120 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further nine suspected outbreaks.