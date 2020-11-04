Women threatened by masked burglars armed with screwdriver

Two older women have been left 'extremely shaken' after they were threatened by masked men who broke into a house in south Belfast.

Police say the aggravated burglary happened at the home of an older person in the Olde Forge Manor area on Tuesday night.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said: “At around 8:35pm on Tuesday evening, three masked men, armed with a screwdriver gained entry to a house in the area and threatened the two older women who were in the property at the time. “Two of the masked men searched the house, whilst one of the men stayed downstairs with the two women downstairs.

“The intruders then made off with a sum of money and jewellery. The women were not injured but were left badly shaken by this incident.

“The suspects are each described as wearing balaclavas, all black clothing and gloves." The policewoman said the "despicable crime" has left the two older women extremely shaken and urged anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1670 of 03/11/20.

I also want to encourage everyone to report suspicious activity to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem. The report of a suspicious vehicle or people acting strangely in your neighbourhood can help us to prevent and detect crime. PSNI Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore

“Please also keep a look out for any elderly or vulnerable neighbours, and check on them regularly,” the detective sergeant added. This latest break-in comes as police warned of a recent increase in burglaries the Finaghy area during the past week.