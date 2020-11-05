Twelve more Covid-19 deaths recorded in NI

A further 12 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded by the Health Department in Northern Ireland - eight in the past 24 hours and four outside that timeframe.

The latest figures published on Thursday also showed another 516 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 41,374 - including 4,256 in the last seven days.

The department said there are currently 409 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 49 in intensive care.

The occupancy rate at hospitals has been reported at 100%.