NI firm supplies polling booths for US election

Millions of votes in the US Presidential election were cast at polling booths made in Northern Ireland.

Pakflatt, an engineering company based in Springtown, Co Londonderry, manufactures election equipment for the world.

Its design is popular with election officials because it stores flat, and each one can be erected in less than a minute.

The battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden may have been fought thousands of miles away, but Patrick McGonagle from Pakflatt says he’s proud of the role his company played in the voting process.

"I'm just absolutely bursting with pride," he said.