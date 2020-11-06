5.2 million illicit cigarettes seized in Lurgan

More than five million illicit cigarettes, worth an estimated £2m in duty and VAT, have been seized by HM Revenue and Customs officers in Co Armagh.

The haul was uncovered at premises in Lurgan on Tuesday.

Steve Tracey, Assistant Director of MMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said: “The sale of illegal tobacco will not be tolerated by us or our partner agencies.

“Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clampdown on the illicit tobacco market, which costs the UK around £1.9bn a year.

“This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders.”

He added: “We encourage anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco to report it online or call the Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

Enquiries into the haul are said to be continuing.