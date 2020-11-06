Covid-19 related deaths in NI passes 1,000

The Covid-19-related death toll has now surpassed 1,000 according to Northern Ireland's statistics agency.

Nisra's latest figures show there were 66 deaths involving coronavirus in the week ending 30 October.

This week also saw the largest number of Covid-19 related hospital deaths since the height of the pandemic in mid-April.

A grim new milestone was recorded for Northern Ireland, with coronavirus claiming the lives of 1,053 people.

Of this total, around 57% deaths took place in hospital (605), 35% in care homes (375), nine in hospices and 64 at residential addresses.

1,053 Total Covid-19 related deaths

66 Deaths in last week of October

The comparative number of deaths reported by the Department of Health in the same week was 706.

People aged 75 and over accounted for 78% of all Covid-19 related deaths registered in 2020 up to 30 October.

The Department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra data gives a fuller picture of Covid-19 fatalities than the figures released on a daily basis by the department.

The agency obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place.

The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus.