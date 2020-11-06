Eight more coronavirus-related deaths in NI in 24 hours

Eight more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll to 760, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest stats, there have also been another 595 positive cases, out of 3,261 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 4,160 cases, including 767 in the Belfast area.

A total of 407 people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 49 of them are in intensive care and 39 are on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is recorded as currently being at 98%.

There are also 126 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further four suspected outbreaks.