Petrol bomb thrown at van and police attacked in Derry

A petrol bomb has been thrown at a van during an attempted hijacking in Londonderry and police officers have been attacked at the scene with masonry and fireworks.

A number of youths have been involved in the disorder in the Fairview Road area of the city on Friday evening.

The incident involving the van happened just before 6.30pm.

The flames were extinguished by members of the public before significant damage was caused.

However, police say other cars and bins have also been set alight.

In a time when we are asking everyone to pull together in the face of the current health crisis, these people are working against their own community. PSNI District Commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones

PSNI District Commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The local community are rightly outraged at this criminal behaviour that is diverting much needed resources away from the area.

“They are preventing local bus services from operating and targeting delivery vans bringing groceries to local residents.”

He added: “We are appreciative of the efforts by community representatives and youth workers to disperse the groups and encourage bystanders to go home.

“Neighbourhood officers are on duty and we have additional resources available to respond to incidents.”