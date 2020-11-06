Report reveals concerns over Belfast’s carbon footprint

The worrying level of carbon emissions in the skies above Belfast has been revealed in a report by the city’s climate commission - the first report of its kind by a council area on the island of Ireland.

Carbon is one of the greenhouse gases contributing to global warming and the UK has committed to net-zero emissions by 2050.

However, as UTV’s Deborah McAleese reports, experts are warning Belfast is on course to use up its 30-year carbon quota before the end of the decade.