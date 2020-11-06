Woman still in hospital after Portrush flat fire

Police are investigating an incident which left a woman in hospital and caused significant damage to a flat in Portrush.

PSNI officers and firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at Ramore Court, in the Main Street area of the seaside town, at about 1.20pm on Thursday.

Causeway View Lane had to be closed for a time as a result.

Police are still trying to work out exactly what happened and say the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

PSNI Detective Inspector McKenna said: “The female occupant of the flat was taken to hospital, where she remains this afternoon. Significant damage was caused to the flat.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area yesterday and witnessed the incident, or who has taken footage or photographs of what occurred, to get in touch with our detectives in Coleraine on 101.”