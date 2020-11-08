Political leaders offer congratulations to Joe Biden after US election win

Political leaders from across Northern Ireland have offered their congratulations to President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden.

The Democratic nominee became president-elect on Saturday after winning the state of Pennsylvania, giving him the necessary 270 electoral college votes.

Mr Biden is also the most-voted for presidential candidate in US history, securing around 75 million ballots.

He holds strong familial ties with Ireland, and congratulations have been coming thick and fast from politicians.

The First and Deputy First Ministers have written to Mr Biden expressing their hope that US links with Northern Ireland will be strengthened under his presidency.

The SDLP, UUP, and Alliance Party leaderships have also extended their good wishes to the President-elect, and his running mate Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, President Michael D Higgins has led the tributes to Joe Biden from the Republic following his victory in the race for the White House.

Mr Higgins said: "Today, I have conveyed my best wishes to President-elect Joe Biden, wishing him and the American people every good fortune for his term in office and congratulating him, and congratulating Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

"Sabina and I, and the staff at Aras an Uachtarain, have the warmest memories of Joe Biden's two visits to us.

"The bonds between the peoples of Ireland and the United States are close and strong, and I look forward to our two countries working together to rebuild the much-needed trust in the methods and institutions of national and international solidarity and cooperation.

"That solidarity is indispensable, if we are to address the urgent challenges of our time, including such diverse issues as the need to address the cause and consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, global poverty, hunger, migration and the digitisation of our economies, all issues on which the President-elect has expressed a commitment.

"On behalf of the people of Ireland, I wish President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris every success in the years ahead."

Taosieach Micheal Martin described Mr Biden as a "true friend of this nation."

He said: "On behalf of the Government and the people of Ireland, I offer warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as the 46th President of the United States.

"Ireland takes pride in Joe Biden's election, just as we are proud of all the generations of Irish women and Irish men and their ancestors whose toil and genius have enriched the diversity that powers America."

Mr Martin noted the strong ties between Mr Biden and Ireland.

"Joe Biden has always been a stalwart friend and supporter of Ireland, including of the prosperity, stability and opportunity made possible by the Good Friday Agreement, to which he has pledged his ongoing steadfast support," he said.

He added: "I also wish to congratulate Kamala Harris on her election as Vice-President and recognise the tremendous significance of her election to the role.

"I am greatly looking forward to working with the new Administration in the period ahead in progressing international peace and security."

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney wrote: "Congratulations to @JoeBiden on becoming the 46th President elect of the USA.

"We look forward to working with a #BidenHarris presidency to sustain & strengthen Irish American relations, and so much more."