Seven further Covid-19 related deaths in NI in 24 hours

There have been seven further deaths related to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and an additional 420 cases.

It brings the total number of deaths related to the disease to 781 and the total number of cases to 42,917.

There are now 396 people with the virus in hospitals, with 55 of those in intensive care units.

There are now 25 available ICU beds, an increase of three on the previous day.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 92%, with 226 beds currently available.

Meanwhile, the PSNI College has closed for deep cleaning after four student officers tested positive for Covid-19.

The college, on Garnerville Road in Belfast, is expected to shut for two days after the first positive case was found on Saturday.

In addition to the four student officers who tested positive, a further 15 have been required to self-isolate.

Head of the college Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said: "There are robust measures in place at the college to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, however our officers and staff are also members of the community and the reality is that we face the same risks from this pandemic as all other residents of Northern Ireland.

"We expect the college to remain closed for two days while staff work remotely.

"Where training can be delivered remotely we will facilitate this and our student officer team is exploring options for how we can adapt to continue to deliver training to accommodate those who are self isolating."