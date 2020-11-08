Woman hospitalised after Newry stabbing

A woman has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a stabbing incident in Newry.

Officers received reports around 5.30pm on Saturday evening that a woman had been stabbed a number of times at a house in the Liska Manor area of the city.

Emergency services attended the scene, where the woman was taken to hospital for her injuries, which have been described as serious.

A search was conducted in the area of Liska Manor and a man, 38, was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Anyone with any information is asked to assist police with their enquiries.

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has condemned the incident.

"Distressing news that a young woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Liska Manor Newry.

"The thoughts & prayers of all are with the young victim in the hope she makes a full recovery.

"Police are currently investigating and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact them."