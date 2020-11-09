10 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Ten more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – nine of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 791, although that figure is expected to be much higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures show there have also been 471 new cases in the last 24-hour period, out of 2,193 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,921 cases - including 756 in the Belfast area.

There are currently 426 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 55 of them in intensive care and 43 on ventilators.

According to the Department of Health, bed occupancy is at 94%.

There are also 139 confirmed outbreaks in care homes, and a further four suspected outbreaks.

The latest figures come as the NI Executive discusses next steps around the restrictions in place to try to limit the spread of coronavirus.

They are due to be lifted on Friday 13 November, but public health experts have advised keeping much of the hospitality sector closed for a further two weeks.

It is thought that so-called wet pubs will be ordered to remain closed, while establishments that serve food will be allowed to open, but with no alcohol to be sold.

Meanwhile, First Minister Arlene Foster has welcomed news of a vaccine than has proven 90% effective in stage three human trials, stating that it offers "much needed hope".

The FTSE 100 has jumped more than 5.5%, adding £82bn to the value of its shares in the market’s best day since March, following the news from US drug giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech.

