561 PSNI staff absent due to Covid-19

The PSNI says 561 members of staff, including police officers are absent due to Covid-19.

477 of those are self-isolating.

It said: "The PSNI will continue to flex its resources to meet policing demand across Northern Ireland as part of our ongoing commitment to keeping people safe."

Figures released by the PSNI on Monday revealed officers have issued 1,159 community resolution notices and 1,983 Covid penalty notices.

A total of 500 prohibition notices were issued to licensed premises or for restriction of gatherings in a private dwelling.

A total of 48 failure-to-isolate fines were handed out.