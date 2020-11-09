Bikes stolen from World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea

Six time world superbike champion Jonathan Rea has had two of his bikes stolen from a garden shed.In a post on social media, the rider said he was "overwhelmed by all the support we've received in connection with the bikes and equipment that was stolen from our property", adding that the matter was now in the hands of the PSNI.

Two training bikes were stolen from his property in Templepatrick, along with his son Jake's bike and gardening equipment. It is believed the robbery happened on Sunday night.He has urged people to share the tweet in order to get the stolen property back.