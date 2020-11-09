Family appeal on 10 year anniversary of Leslie White murder

The family of 69 year-old Leslie White have issued a fresh appeal on the ten year anniversary of his disappearance.His car was last seen at Dublin airport on 8 November 2010. His disappearance led the PSNI to open a murder investigation.His body has never been found.Assistant Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said: “Leslie went missing 10 years ago and enquiries have led us to believe that he has been murdered. His body has never been found.“Leslie’s family have suffered a great deal in the last 10 years. They can’t move on with their lives until they know exactly what happened to him. I want to recover his body and allow his family to be able to grieve properly.

Mr White's car was discovered in the long stay car park of Dublin airport on 8 November 2010 Credit: PSNI

Assistant Detective Chief Inspector Gibson continued: “Leslie met with his daughter at a restaurant in Lurgan on 6 November 2010. When talking to her he stated that he was going to go to Dublin. He made arrangements to call her later that night when he got back from Dublin. He also told her that he would see her the next day at a family gathering that had already been arranged. However, she never heard from him or saw him again.“We believe Leslie left Lurgan at approximately 1.00pm on Saturday, 6 November 2010. He was driving a blue Citroen Xsara, registration CNZ 7096. We understand the last person to speak to Leslie was a friend of his via mobile phone just before 6pm on 6th November . At this time we believe Leslie may have been in the Antrim area.“Enquiries revealed that Leslie’s car was parked in Dublin Airport long stay carpark on Monday 8 November 2010. “We are keen to trace the movements of Leslie’s car between his disappearance on Saturday, 6 November 2010 and the parking of his car at Dublin airport on Monday 8th November 2010.“Detectives are also keen to trace the movements of a silver Vauxhall Cavalier car, registration number JKZ 3331 between Saturday, 6 November 2010 and Monday 8 November 2010. “I would appeal to anyone who has any information at all about the disappearance and murder of Leslie to contact detectives. No matter how insignificant you may think your piece of information is, it could be the vital piece we need to bring those responsible for Leslie’s murder before the courts.“Leslie deserves to be given a dignified funeral. His family deserve to know where he is, they should be able to have a grave where they can go and visit him. It is the least they deserve.Crimestoppers and the victim’s family are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information the charity exclusively receives - either online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111 - that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Leslie White’s murder.Information passed to police will not qualify for the reward. Only information passed directly to the independent charity Crimestoppers, using their untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via freephone 0800 555 111, will qualify.