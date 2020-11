A 38 year-old man has been charged with attempted murder.It is believed to be in connection with a stabbing in Newry on Saturday. He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Monday 9 November.On Saturday, officers received reports around 5.30pm that a woman had been stabbed a number of times at a house in the Liska Manor area of the city.Emergency services attended the scene, where the woman was taken to hospital for her injuries.