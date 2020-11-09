Newry man appears in court charged with attempted murder of estranged wife

It's "touch and go" whether a woman allegedly stabbed by her estranged husband will survive, a court has heard.

38-year-old Peter McCartney of Dominic Street, Newry is charged with the attempted murder of his wife following her stabbing at a house in Liska Manor in Newry on Saturday evening.

Newry Magistrates Court also heard that the victim has undergone surgery “for a number of stab wounds” and she remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A prosecution lawyer told the court the knife has not been recovered, “ but the sheath was and it has a blade of significant width”.

The defendant only spoke to confirm his date of birth and the charge against him.

Giving evidence to the court a detective constable said he believed he could connect the accused to the offence, while his defence solicitor said he was not applying for bail.

The accused was remanded into custody.

The case has been adjourned until 7 December.

