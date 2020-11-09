Racism accusations over Lord Kilclooney’s Kamala Harris tweet

Former Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader Lord John Kilclooney has been accused of racism after referring to US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as “the Indian” in a tweet about the outcome of the election.

The crossbench peer, who previously came under fire for referring to then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as a “typical Indian”, has again denied racism following his latest controversial post on social media.

Lord Kilclooney tweeted on Monday: “What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes President. Who then becomes Vice President?”

Lord Kilclooney has defended his actions saying he “did not know” Kamala Harris' name.

However, thousands of retweets and responses came with criticism, with many of those who commented noting just how widely her name had been reported since President-elect Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump.

The California senator, who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage, has made history as the first woman, and first woman of colour, to be elected as Vice President.

Lord Kilclooney’s tweet also prompted a rare intervention from the Speaker of the House of Lords.

He called for the comment to be retracted and an apology to be made.

“This is an offensive way to refer to anyone, let alone a woman who has just made history,” the Lord Speaker posted on Twitter.

“The comment is entirely unacceptable and has no place in British politics. I could not be clearer.”

Lord Kilclooney later posted again, stating: “Whilst Biden is proud to be Irish and Harris is rightly proud of her Indian background, I certainly withdraw my reference to her as an Indian as it seems to have upset some people.

“I did not know her name and identified her with the term Indian. Most people understood. Racist NO.”

Several politicians, including Conservative MP Simon Hoare – chair of the Commons’ Northern Ireland Affairs select committee – and Labour’s leader in the House of Lords Baroness Smith, have said they have made formal complaints about the original tweet to the Lord Speaker and to the Commissioner for Standards.

UUP leader Steve Aiken has described the comment by Lord Kilclooney as “reprehensible”.

“There is no excuse for it. He should delete what he has said and apologise,” he said.

“This isn’t the first time he has done something like this, but it should be the last.”