Calls for next summer's school exams to be cancelled

Next summer's school exams should be cancelled, Northern Ireland's children's commissioner has said.

Koulla Yiasouma said that the current situation is "untenable" for schools and young people, and that immediate action must be taken to alleviate it.

Ms Yiasouma said: "My suggestion would be to cancel exams, however if the Education minister can come up with an alternative that will dramatically alleviate the stress that young people are under as a result of continuous assessments, then I am very willing to listen.”

It comes after disruption caused by school closures earlier this year led to controversy over GCSE, AS and A-Level results.Late intervention from the Education Minister, Peter Weir, meant this year's A-Level pupils received the highest grades awarded to them by either teachers or the exams body and GCSE students were awarded grades predicted by their teachers.

The commissioner said this has had a knock on effect: “we have found that both schools and young people are working to make sure every assignment and class test is perfect.

"This means young people are in constant ‘exam stress’ mode, they are suffering mentally and it cannot continue for the rest of the school year.

"A decision must be made before Christmas.”

Principals and teachers are continuously assessing students, leading to claims that students are in 'constant exam stress mode'.

The commissioner added: "I am absolutely clear: the current situation is untenable and the minister must move to protect the health and wellbeing of our young people."

Ms Yiasouma however warned a robust back-up plan would be essential in order to avoid: "the turmoil around the grading of GCSE and A-level students last summer.”

She suggested that: “CCEA in consultation with schools, young people and other stakeholders should develop a robust framework for centre assessed grades.

"The end result would be criteria which schools, teachers and young people have full confidence in and a system that would reflect young people’s educational achievements to make sure they are ready for the next phase of their education, training or employment."

The commissioner acknowledged that P7 pupils are also facing uncertainty: "there is also emerging evidence that another group of much younger children, our P7 pupils, are suffering and I once again reiterate my call to all schools who intend to use the Transfer Test to admit pupils for their 2021 intake."

Ms Yiasouma expressed some sympathy with the minister's desire to avoid doing a "solo run" on cancelling exams because young people will have to compete with young people across the UK for jobs and universities.

However, she added that young people were "suffering mentally" in a bid to ensure every assignment and class test was perfect.

The National Association of Head Teachers has also called on the minister to deliver a fair system that addresses the needs of all pupils.

It comes as Wales announced on Tuesday that it is cancelling GCSE, AS and A-level exams in 2021, in favour of classroom based assessments.

GCSE, AS and A-level exams in Northern Ireland are set to go ahead, with Mr Weir saying that exams represent the most valid and reliable method of assessment.

