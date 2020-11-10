Coronavirus regulations: Still no decision from Stormont

With just over 48 hours to go until Northern Ireland's current restrictions end, the Executive has yet to reach an agreement on whether to relax or extend the circuit breaker.

There were angry exchanges between ministers during talks on Tuesday night after the DUP moved to block a proposal to extend restrictions for two more weeks.

The recommendation to extend the circuit-break measures in their entirety was tabled by Health Minister Robin Swann, who warned of another spike in cases by mid-December if the move was not taken.

However DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots' call for the proposal to be decided using the cross-community voting mechanism provoked heated responses from other parties, as it effectively hands his party a veto.

The DUP has been opposed to extending the full complement of restrictions beyond the original four-week period.

After Mr Swann's paper was voted down ministers turned to debating alternative proposals tabled by DUP Economy Minister Diane Dodds.

Mrs Dodds has recommended a partial reopening of the hospitality sector.

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser professor Ian Young have outlined the implications of Mrs Dodds' proposals to the Executive.

The meeting started at around 6pm, almost 24 hours after exchanges broke up without agreement on Monday.

Ministers are at odds on whether to extend, amend or relax the current four-week circuit-break measures, which expire at midnight on Thursday.

The circuit-break has forced the closure of much of the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland and halted the work of close contact services such as hairdressing.

It's understood that measures in Mrs Dodds' alternative paper include:

Close contact services, including driving lessons, can resume on November 13 by appointment only.

Unlicensed premises, including cafes and coffee shops, can reopen on November 13.

Hotels able to serve food and alcohol to residents.

Licensed premises remain closed until November 27. "Safely open" group, involving hospitality sector and executive, to be established to oversee this move.

Pubs and bars able to offer sealed off-sales from November 13.

Our Deputy Political Editor Tracey Magee reflects on Tuesday's developments:

On Tuesday morning, First Minister Arlene Foster expressed confidence the executive could find a consensus position.

She told the Assembly there was a need to develop a "clear exit strategy" from lockdown measures.

Ms Foster told MLAs: "I do not believe that we can continually go into circuit-breakers, lockdowns, call them what you will," she said.

"You cannot keep turning on and off the economy.

"When you go back on one occasion there'll be nothing left and people will not have jobs, they will not be able to support their families, they will fall into destitution and poverty, and that in and of itself has its own health outcomes - mental health and, as I say, the issues around poverty.

"So there is a need for us to find a way forward. I hope that we can all work in collaboration to find a way forward."

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said his party supported the resumption of close contact services but believed the restrictions on the hospitality sector should be extended.

Mr Hazzard said it would be reckless to throw away progress in reducing infection rates.

A further 11 Covid-19 linked deaths were announced in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, along with 514 new confirmed cases.