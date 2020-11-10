First Minister confident on Executive consensus over coronavirus restrictions

First Minister Arlene Foster has expressed hope the executive will reach an agreed position on new Covid-19 restrictions for the region. Mrs Foster's comments come amid deadlock within the administration on whether to extend, amend or relax the current four-week circuit-break measures, which expire at midnight on Thursday. Ministers are due to meet again later on Tuesday after discussions on Monday failed to secure a breakthrough.

Addressing the Assembly during a question session on the recent British Irish Council summit, the First Minister said: "I think we are all dealing with very difficult situations at the moment, we will have an executive meeting later today and I very much hope that consensus can be achieved. "We're in a five-party coalition, Mr Speaker, and there are many administrations across the United Kingdom and the other administrations in the BIC who do not have to deal with differing political philosophies and ways forward. "But we will work together, we have a determination to work together to find a solution and that will happen hopefully today."Meanwhile, the Executive has come under scrutiny from DUP MLA Paul Frew, after he accused the system of "commiting an act of vandalism against NI businesses.

Ulster Unionist Health Minister Robin Swann favours a comprehensive extension of the measures. A majority of other ministers appear to favour allowing close contact services to resume, as long as strict precautions are observed. It appears pubs that do not serve food will be unlikely to get approval to reopen.On Monday, ministers failed to reach a decision on reopening. Ministers are at odds on how much of the rest of the hospitality sector will be allowed to resume trading. The DUP is pushing for more widespread easing of restrictions than Sinn Fein is prepared to support.