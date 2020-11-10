Northern Ireland could receive around 570,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine by next spring, and those most at risk could receive it by the end of the year.

The vaccine offers 90% protection and is one of several undergoing tests.

Developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, it has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries and so far, no safety concerns have been raised.

Two doses, three weeks apart, are needed and further trials and regulatory consents are necessary before it can be distributed.

Around 285,000 people could potentially be inoculated to the disease under the initial allocation as part of a UK-wide order.

A statement from Stormont's health department said: "The vaccine will be split using the Barnett formula so for the first 20 million doses which are scheduled to be in the UK by the end of March 2021, Northern Ireland would receive roughly 570,000 doses.

"This is very good news."

The statement noted the vaccine still needs to officially pass stage three mass testing trials and then receive official authorisation before it can be used in the UK.

Health Minister Robin Swann has however cautioned the public not to "let down their guard" despite progress towards mass vaccination in 2021.

He said it will likely be well into 2021 before a vaccine is generally available to the population as mass global vaccination is a huge logistical challenge.

