Woman killed in traffic collision in Co Londonderry

A woman has been killed following a serious road traffic accident in County Londonderry.The 64 year-old, who was local to the area, was walking along the Quarry Road in Knockloughrim when she was hit by a red Ford Transit van.The tragic accident happened around 5.45pm on Monday.Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The PSNI is appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.