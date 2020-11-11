19 people found hiding in bedroom at Holyland house party

Almost twenty people locked themselves in a bedroom while officers searched a house in the Holyland area of Belfast.

Police recieved reports of a house party in the Penrose Street area just before 12.40am on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they discovered a large number of people inside including 19 who locked themselves in a bedroom and refused to leave at first.

A further two people were then found hiding in the attic.

Police proceeded to issue 32 Covid-1 notices - that is, penalty notices between £60 and £960 - as well as four Covid-2 notices - which are prohibition notices issued to licensed premises or for restriction of gatherings in a private dwelling.

Two fixed penalty tickets were also issued at the time.Officers were called back to the house just after 8.15am on Wednesday morning though after receiving a further complaint that the party had restarted.

A further eight Covid-1 notces were issued after police attended the house again.

A spokeperson for the PSNI said that “the current health restrictions are not a game."

They said: "Across Northern Ireland, people are making sacrifices, not visiting family members or friends and businesses have temporarily closed.

“The young people congregating or travelling to this area really need to consider their actions for their own health and that of the community of this residential area."

They added: "Where appropriate, we will now engage with our University and Further Education partners, who may consider taking action if any of their students were involved with this party.”