Armistice Day marked in Belfast service

The Lord Mayor of Belfast Frank McCoubrey has led a two minute silence at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall to mark Armistice Day. The silent tribute those who lost their lives in conflict was observed 11am on Wednesday in a closed service due to coronavirus restrictions.

A service is held at the Garden of Remembrance to mark Armistice Day. Credit: Presseye

The Belfast event was part of scaled back socially-distanced commemorations held across the UK.

This year, Armistice Day marks the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior in London’s Westminster Abbey after the end of the First World War.

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage has penned a poem commemorating the anniversary, which honours the symbolic “son we lost” who is “a soul without name or rank or age or home”.