Health worker 'sacrificed' his life in order to help others

The son of a health worker at Lagan Valley Hospital says he believes that his father sacrificed his life in order to help others.

Peter Vayro died last week after contracting Covid-19 at the age of 68.

Despite being a diabetic, Mr Vayro insisted on ferrying patients to hospital and delivering vital PPE to care homes.

Colleagues lined the streets to pay tribute to the health worker. Credit: Mobile footage

Doctors, nurses and porters who worked with Mr Vayro at Lagan Valley Hospital lined the streets to pay tribute to him as his hearse passed by last Thursday.

His son Saran told UTV it was a fitting tribute to a man who had devoted his life to the health service for 37 years.

He said: "To have your heart broken into smithereens and then to go past the hospital and see what my father meant to everybody in the hospital, you know, it fills you with pride - so much pride for what he done in his life."

Peter Vayro was a steward in Lagan Valley Hospital for 37 years. Credit: Family photo

After falling ill with Covid-19, Saran was only able to speak with his father once a day until last Monday when Saran received the call he had dreaded and spoke to his father for the last time.

Reflecting on his father's life, Saran said: "What a man, what a brilliant man."