Man held after drugs seized in probe into East Belfast UVF

A man has been arrested in Newtownards after detectives investigating criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF seized drugs and paraphernalia during a search.

The PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force seized quantities of Class A and B controlled drugs, drug dealing paraphernalia, £3,500 in cash, and two mobile phones during Wednesday’s operation.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of offences including being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession, possession with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

He remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Police released an image of some of the drugs seized in Newtownards, Co Down. Credit: PSNI

PSNI Detective Inspector Hamilton said: “This operation targeting the criminal activities of the East Belfast UVF is further evidence of our continuing commitment to tackling the harm caused by paramilitaries supplying drugs in our communities.

“They style themselves as defenders of those communities, however they are criminals who prey on the most vulnerable members of society for their own personal gain.

“We will continue to listen to the community and act on any information they provide, so I would ask anyone with any information regarding criminal activity to contact police on 101 or alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”