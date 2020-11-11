Top NI doctor says Stormont should ‘hold its nerve’ on restrictions

The Northern Ireland Chair of the British Medical Association, Dr Tom Black, has said it is not the time to ease restrictions, but to “hold our nerve” and keep them in place.

Stormont ministers remain divided on how to move forward, with the current restrictions – which have served as a four-week “circuit-breaker” - due to expire at midnight on Thursday.

Health Minister Robin Swann has now put forward a plan for a one-week extension of regulations to allow for further discussions.

However, Dr Black insists the main issue is simply hospitals and their capacity to cope.

“We have more patients in hospital with Covid than we had in the first wave, we’ve got more patients in ICU, more outbreaks in care homes,” Dr Black said.

“We still have nearly 4,000 positive cases in the last seven days, and nearly 1,000 over 60 (years of age), so we know that next week and the week after, hospitals are going to be very busy.

“If we reduce restrictions, we are going to get more cases in the community, more cases needing to go into hospital, and we run the risk of being overwhelmed in the hospital service.”

Dr Black added: “We’re on a plateau - we don’t need it to get worse, because we’re hanging by a thread at the moment.

“This is not the time to stop the hard work, to stop the sacrifice that the people of Northern Ireland have done. This is the time to hold our nerve.”

Covid-19 stats

The latest figures from the Department of Health show eight more people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period.

That takes the official death toll to 810, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

There have also been another 791 positive cases recorded, out of 4,073 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,886 cases, including 720 in the Belfast area.

There are currently 441 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 47 of them in intensive care and 35 on ventilators.

According to the Department of Health, bed occupancy is at 99%.

Altnagelvin, Antrim Area, the Mater, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital are all operating beyond capacity.

There are also now 143 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further three suspected outbreaks.