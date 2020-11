A section of the A4 Dual Carriageway in Dungannon has been closed due to an ongoing incident, police have said.

Police posted an update about the incident shortly before 4am on Thursday.

The dual carriageway is closed between Stangmore Roundabout and Granville Road junction and Granville Road junction and Eglish Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.