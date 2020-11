A cyclist has been killed in a crash in Portadown.

The male cyclist was involved in a collision with a red Hyundai Tucson in the Gilford Road area on Wednesday shortly after 9.35pm. He was treated at the scene but died of his injuries. Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1927 11/11/20. The Gilford Road has reopened after it was closed following the incident.