‘Life-changing’ injury for man shot in knee in north Belfast

A man in his 20s has been shot in the knee in north Belfast in an incident which police say could potentially leave him with a life-changing injury.

The shooting happened in the Donore Court area of the New Lodge shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said the injury to the victim’s right knee was not believed to be life-threatening, but could be life-changing.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, this barbaric shooting bears all the hallmarks of paramilitary style assault,” DS Gardiner said.

Those responsible for this violent act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of people through fear. PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner

Local Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee condemned the gun attack.

“Those responsible for this shooting have absolutely nothing to offer our community and the residents of the New Lodge should be allowed to get in with their lives in peace,” he said.

“The community does not support these actions. There is no place for guns on our streets.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the police.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.