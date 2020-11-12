Man denies threats to kill against NI’s Health Minister

A Co Down man has appeared in court to deny making threats to kill Health Minister Robin Swann.

William Herbert Hawkes, 43 and from Ardmillen Crescent in Newtownards, faces five separate counts of threatening to kill Mr Swann on 19 August and improper use of a telecommunication network to send a message of a menacing nature on 20 August.

The charges were put to Hawkes when he appeared in court in person on Thursday.

He replied: “Not guilty to all charges.”

A charge of harassment was withdrawn at the brief hearing.

The accused’s defence barrister asked for a three-week adjournment to allow her to write to the Public Prosecution Service.

District Judge Mark Hamill adjourned the case to 3 December when a date will be fixed for a contested hearing.