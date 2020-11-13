11 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Eleven more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – eight of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the Department to 836, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency puts the death toll at 1,141 as of 6 November.

According to the Department of Health, there have been 607 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, out of 2,992 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,880 cases - including 677 in the Belfast area.

Hospitals across Northern Ireland remain under significant pressure, with 443 people with Covid-19 being treated – 44 of them in intensive care and 34 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy remains at 101%, with numerous hospitals operating well beyond capacity.

There are also 147 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further three suspected outbreaks.