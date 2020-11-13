Delivery driver robbed by masked men in Templepatrick

A delivery driver has been left extremely traumatised after he was robbed by three masked men at a shopping centre in Templepatrick.

The driver was parked at a filling station at the centre on Antrim Road at around 7.15 am on Friday when the trio approached him.

They got him out of his van and threatened him before making off with a quantity of cigarettes, tobacco and filters.

The men left the scene in two vehicles, a red van and a white car. Two similar vehicles were found burnt out on the Ballyrobin Road a short time later.

The delivery driver was not injured, however he has been left extremely traumatised.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: "I would ask anyone who was parked at the shopping centre or in the filling station this morning and witnessed this incident or anyone who has dashcam footage to contact detectives at Antrim.”