Investigations underway into PSNI Air Support Unit engine failure

An engine failure incident involving an aircraft from the PSNI’s Air Support Unit, while it was assisting with a bomb alert in Limavady, is being investigated.

An emergency landing had to be made at City of Derry Airport on Thursday night.

The team had been supporting police who were dealing with the alert in the Mount Eden area that later turned out to be an “elaborate hoax”.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, from the Air Support Unit, said: “The pilot and crew landed the plane safely without damage being caused and no injuries were sustained by those on board.”

He added: “The matter has now been referred to the Civil Aviation Authority and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch and we are fully co-operating with them as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the engine failure.”