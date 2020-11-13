Man charged with possessing gun after pair threatened in Dungannon

A man has been charged with weapons offences in relation to an incident the Granville Industrial Estate in Dungannon on Wednesday night.

Two 25-year-old men were said to have been threatened by two armed assailants at around 10.40pm and one escaped injury when it is believed shots were fired.A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing an article with blade or point in a public place and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court later.