Medical staff in tears over ‘moral distress’ of surgery postponements

Forced postponements of surgery as Northern Ireland’s health service struggles to cope with demand due to Covid-19 have left medical staff in tears, according to a senior administrator.

Belfast Health and Social Care Trust Chief Executive Cathy Jack has outlined the cost of managing to treat all those critically ill with Covid-19.

“The cost is really those staff that would be looking after theatres and elective patients have been moved to critically ill,” she said.

Belfast has had more patients with Covid-19 since 24 October than during the first surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of surgeries have been cancelled, but efforts are being made to ensure cancer patients receive procedures.

However, delays are a cause for concern.

“There may be potential harm in those patients that do not get their surgeries in a timely way that we would want,” Ms Jack said.

“It could affect the outcome and it could have an impact on their life, it could be life-limiting.

“That includes cardiac surgeries, major complex surgery, there will be some patients with cancer in that and no-one wants to delay anyone with cancer surgery or other surgery.”

There are currently 130 Covid patients being cared for by the Belfast Trust.

Ms Jack added: “This is the most difficult challenge that health and social care has faced.”

There is a personal toll - there is a moral distress and I have witnessed first-hand some of my colleagues in tears about the decisions they are making. Cathy Jack, Belfast Trust CEO

The CEO said a “huge ask” was being placed on the clinical teams and managers being told to prioritise those most in need for surgery.

“There are many more that we know also need the surgery that we cannot at the minute operate on,” Ms Jack said, adding that she wants to be honest about the “harsh reality”.

“I would like to apologise to the patients and their families in the situation that we find ourselves in,” she said.

“It is not just minor or benign procedures, some are vitally important and they are very sick people that need to have surgery.”

Urging people to comply with the health guidance, Ms Jack added: “If we have an ask as we approach Christmas - and I recognise that Christmas is a time for giving - I am really appealing to everyone that the best gift we could give to each other, and to ourselves and staff that work in health and social care, is for everyone to follow the rules.

The Belfast Trust has had 826 staff isolating because of Covid-19 symptoms or family members with the disease.

They have used agency staff to help fill the gaps, but the CEO said caring for the most critically ill poses challenges.

If the healthcare workers thought that they had been betrayed by the Executive, I think that would be a reasonable stance to take. Dr Tom Black, BMA NI

Meanwhile, the British Medical Association NI chairman Dr Tom Black has said healthcare workers have been betrayed by Stormont’s “negligent” decision not to impose a fresh lockdown.

Circuit-breaker restrictions have been extended by one week, with the partial reopening of hospitality to go ahead next Friday, following a political wrangle which has exposed divisions.

Dr Black said: “The national response to a situation like that would be to bring in a further lockdown, to make that more severe, yet politicians have decided to ease restrictions over the next two weeks and open up society.

“That decision is incompetent and negligent and saying to the healthcare workers that ‘we are abandoning you’.”