North West ‘neighbours’ to battle it out in The Voice UK final

Two singers born and raised less than five miles apart in Co Londonderry are preparing to battle it out in the final of ITV’s The Voice UK this weekend.

Brooke Scullion from Bellaghy and Jonny Brooks from Castledawson are two of the four finalists in with a chance of winning this year’s show.

Brooke has been competing with coach Meghan Trainor, while Jonny is with mentor Tom Jones.

They are also joined in the final by London student Gevanni Hutton, coached by will.i.am, and Dudley student Blessing Chitapa, with coach Olly Murs.

But excitement is certainly running high, with the Oak Leaf County having a 50% chance of bringing home a winner.