Tyrone boss Mickey Harte steps down after 18 years

Mickey Harte has stepped down from Tyrone football following 18 years managing the senior football squad.

Speculation had mounted earlier this week after Harte had his request for a one-year extension was turned down and he was told clubs would have to vote on the ruling.

Harte says he has no bad feelings as he walks away.

“I respect the outcome of these meetings and can say I did my very best every year I was there,” he said.

“I feel privileged to have been manager of any Tyrone team and to have been there from minors, under-21s and seniors for so long is an absolute privilege.

“That is how I will leave it, feeling privileged to have been given the opportunities all these years.”

Harte won three All-Ireland titles with the senior team in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

He also won six Ulster Senior Football Championship Titles, two All-Ireland Under 21 Titles and one All-Ireland Minor Title.

He will go down in GAA history as one of the game’s most successful managers.